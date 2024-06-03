Catch student art exhibit at McHenry County College before it closes Thursday

McHenry County College is hosting an exhibit of student art until Thursday, June 6, in Galleries One and Two, located inside and outside the library on campus at 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

The MCC Student Art Exhibit is an annual event that gives students enrolled in credit art courses the opportunity to participate in the jury process for an art competition. Students get the chance to exhibit at the college level, prepare artwork for presentation in a gallery, view their work in a professional setting and potentially receive awards.

The pieces in this year’s exhibit and the awards were chosen by members of the MCC art department and Ryan Long Memorial Scholarship Fund representatives. More than 170 pieces were submitted by MCC students, 42 of which were selected for exhibition. The works include ceramics, drawings, graphic design, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture and video.

For more information, to request pricing or to be added to the mailing list for upcoming exhibitions, contact gallery curator Trevor Power at tpower@mchenry.edu.