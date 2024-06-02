Crystal Lake man accused of being drunk while child found ‘wandering alone in the roadway’

A Crystal Lake man on pretrial release on a DUI charge was arrested Friday after police said he was aggressive and “highly intoxicated,” and they found a child he was responsible for “wandering alone in the roadway.”

Michael Weger, 45, of the 300 block of South McHenry Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, firefighter, EMS or EMT, a Class 4 felony, and endangering the life or health of a child, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

About 7 p.m. Friday, Weger “knowingly and without lawful authority engaged in conduct which placed [an officer] performing his official duties, in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery,” according to the complaint.

Weger allegedly approached the officer “pulling his right arm back and clenching his fist in close proximity, and approached the officer several times in a aggressive and threatening manner by making serval advances,” according to the complaint.

He also is accused of endangering a 19-month-old child whose well-being he was responsible for while being “highly intoxicated and [the child] was unattended for approximately 10 minutes and ended up wandering alone in the roadway,” according to the the complaint.

Weger appeared in rights court Saturday morning. He was released from the county jail pretrial with conditions that include he not consume alcohol or go to places where its “primary purpose is the sale or consumption of alcohol,” according to the order signed by Judge Mark Facinni.

He also was ordered to submit to an alcohol evaluation within 21 days and follow and recommended treatment. Weger is due in court Monday for a petition to revoke his pretrial release on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. On Jan. 18, he allegedly drove a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .169 when he crashed. The legal limit in Illinois is .08. There were no injuries, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office report.

The new charges are a violation of his pretrial release in that case.