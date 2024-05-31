McHenry County’s dial-a-ride now includes Uber option

McHenry County plans to expand MCRide, the dial-a-ride service that offers on-demand rides to residents.

Officials anticipate the MCRide Connect program will launch June 19, the day after the County Board meeting if officials vote to approve it.

The dial-a-ride expansion primarily consists of subsidies on rideshare services including Uber and UZURV for McHenry County residents who have an RTA reduced-rate or ride-free card. Scott Hennings, the county’s assistant director of transportation, said the service doesn’t replace anything MCRide currently offers.

Illinoisans enrolled in the state’s Department on Aging Benefit Access Program are eligible for a ride free permit, and those who are eligible for reduced ride permits include people 65 and older, those with disabilities, veterans receiving service related disability benefits and those on Medicare, according to the RTA website.

Riders will have to pay the first $4 of their trip on services like Uber, and then the county will cover the next $16 of fares. Anything over $20 and tips will be paid for by the rider, according to county documents. Participants can take eight rides per day through the program.

Hennings said participants will be able to book a ride in rideshare apps the same way any other user would.

County documents indicate $420,000 was earmarked in this year’s county budget to pay for the program. However, the documents note, the program “is subject to budgetary constraints and reauthorization by the McHenry County Board on an annual basis.”

The MCRide expansion comes as the County Board is also set to vote on the 2050 transportation plan. The plan covers all aspects of transportation, including roads and bike infrastructure.

Public transportation and opportunities to improve and expand it make an appearance in the plan, including goals outlined for MCRide.

Among the goals outlined for MCRide are moving toward “year round 24 hour service,” adding a pay-as-you-can fare structure for the system while also not denying service to those unable to pay, developing MCRide fixed routes on major origin and destination areas, and working with Pace or transportation companies like Uber to make an app allowing MCRide to be paid for electronically.

Hennings said McHenry County is “piggybacking” off a contract Pace has with rideshare companies but modifying it to cover transportation needs in the county.

“We’re trying to fill an important gap” in transportation, Hennings said. MCRide requires people to make their plans ahead of time, but people who need a spontaneous trip will be able to do so with the Uber.

Hennings said the county is trying to make it as easy as possible for people to use and about the program’s launch, “It’s been a long time coming.”

Learn more about the dial-a-ride program here.