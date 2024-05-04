Road extension, new bridges over Fox River among goals of McHenry County’s 2050 transportation plan

The Randall Road improvement project widened Randall Road between Lake in the Hills and Algonquin. McHenry County is in the process of approving a 2050 transportation plan. (Provided by McHenry County Division of Transportation)

What new roads, river crossings and other transportation projects could happen in McHenry County in the next quarter-century? The county is mapping that out with its 2050 transportation plan, which is now available for public review.

The plan touches on various forms of transportation, including roads and public transit. It also projects large increases in households, jobs and vehicle miles traveled in the county by 2050.

Some of the priorities for roads include upgrades to improve safety and reduce congestion. Scott Hennings, the assistant director of transportation at the McHenry County Division of Transportation, said safety is the No. 1 concern in the plan.

Officials briefly discussed the document during a Wednesday county meeting and said they aim to bring the plan to the McHenry County Transportation Committee in late May before it goes to the full County Board in June for approval.

Many of the projects might be built well into the future and have various levels of prioritization, while some might not end up happening. But some of the longer-term projects mentioned in the plan include:

extending Reed Road west from Route 47 near Huntley to Coyne Station Road

extending Algonquin Road and Main Street in Huntley west to Harmony Road

extending Lakewood Road south from Algonquin Road to Huntley Road near Algonquin

adding another Fox River crossing north of Algonquin

adding another Fox River bridge near McHenry

upgrading roads near the Interstate 90-Route 23 interchange near Marengo to handle increased traffic relating to development

extending Ackman Road west to Route 47 in Lakewood

Most of the projects also were included in the McHenry County 2040 transportation plan, while the Reed Road and Algonquin Road extensions are new projects on the list, according to county documents.

The plan also touches on other modes of transportation, including bike paths and public transportation, which has become a big issue in McHenry County. Legislation was filed this week in the Illinois General Assembly that seeks to consolidate the RTA, Metra, Pace and CTA boards into one entity. That board could consist of five members from Chicago, five from Cook County, three appointed by the governor and one each from the five collar counties surrounding Chicago.

McHenry County officials have expressed concerns about the proposal, including dilution of suburban voices and taking on CTA debt.

In the 2050 plan, some of the recommendations for improving public transportation in the county include prioritizing sidewalk construction near transit stations and bus lines, implementing a pay-as-you-can structure for MCRide dial-a-ride service, and extending service periods for fixed route and MCRide trips with a goal of 24-hour service year-round, among other things, according to the plan.

The 2050 plan can be viewed on the McHenry County Division of Transportation’s website at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/transportation. Hennings said members of the public can email him at SAHennings@mchenrycountyil.gov with feedback.

“We’re all impacted by future improvements” to the transportation system, Hennings said.