Motorcyclist killed in Lakewood crash Saturday identified

Two people were taken to area hospitals with injuries considered life-threatening following a motorcycle versus minivan crash on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Route 176 and Dean Street in Lakewood. One of those victims later died. (Photo Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Resc)

The motorcyclist killed in a Saturday afternoon crash near Lakewood, on its border with Woodstock, was identified Tuesday as 67-year-old Claude Bulava of Holiday Hills.

According to McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein, Bulava’s preliminary cause of death was identified as blunt force trauma. Toxicology results are pending, Rein said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Lakewood Police Department were called at 2:25 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Route 176 and Dean Street in Lakewood for the report of a motorcycle colliding with a minivan, fire department spokesman Alex Vucha said.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, a bystander was giving Bulava CPR, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Roth said. Bulava was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Roth said.

A second person on the motorcycle was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries considered life-threatening. The driver of the minivan was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The Lakewood Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Team are investigating the crash.