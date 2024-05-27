Tree of Life to hold rummage and plant sale June 1

The Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation has announced it will hold a rummage and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at 5603 Bull Valley Road in McHenry. (Photo provided by Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation)

Ten percent of proceeds from sales will be donated to Compassion for Campers, a Tree of Life ministry that provides gear and supplies to the unhoused population of McHenry County. Compassion for Campers distributes gear on the first and third Friday of each month during Community Resource Days at Willow Crystal Lake, 100 S. Main St., where a number of support services and resources are made available.

The rummage sale will be set up flea-market style with individual tables and will feature household items, decor, clothing, accessories, children’s items and tools. The plant sale will include organic tomato and pepper plants, oak and locust seedlings, perennials, native plants and house plants.

The event will also include a nonpartisan voter registration table. Two forms of ID are required, one with a current address. For more information, visit treeoflifeuu.org/rummage-sale-returns-to-tree-of-life/ or find Tree of Life on Facebook.