More severe weather heading through McHenry County

Scattered storms and wind gusts could affect McHenry County from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday to 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s weather could also have a “small threat” of gusty winds in the 40 to 50 mph range, but a stray gust could hit 60 mph, National Weather Service Meteorologist Zachary Yack said.

Yack said if people are outdoors, they should get indoors if they see lightning.

Monday marks the second consecutive evening of severe weather in the county. A tornado warning was issued Sunday evening for part of McHenry County, but Yack said the weather service didn’t receive any tornado reports or other reports from Sunday’s event.