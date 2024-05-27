6 people taken to hospitals after Marengo-area crash

Six people were transported to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Route 23 and River Road in unincorporated Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

Six people were transported to local hospitals following a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 23 and River Road outside Marengo Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts.

Firefighters were sent to the scene about 2:40 p.m. Monday and found a two-car crash with “moderate damage.” The six people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with minor to moderate, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Five people were in a Buick SUV and one was in a Hyundai sedan, according to the release.

Six people were transported to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Route 23 and River Road in unincorporated Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

“We appreciated the assistance from Woodstock, Huntley, Genoa-Kingston, and Hampshire Fire for facilitating additional transports from the scene,” according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, according to the release.