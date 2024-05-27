6 people taken to hospitals after Marengo-area crash

Six people were transported to local hospitals following a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 23 and River Road outside Marengo Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts.
Firefighters were sent to the scene about 2:40 p.m. Monday and found a two-car crash with “moderate damage.” The six people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with minor to moderate, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Five people were in a Buick SUV and one was in a Hyundai sedan, according to the release.
“We appreciated the assistance from Woodstock, Huntley, Genoa-Kingston, and Hampshire Fire for facilitating additional transports from the scene,” according to the release.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, according to the release.