4 seriously injured in Woodstock rollover crash

Four people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Woodstock early on May 27, 2024. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Four people suffered injuries ranging from serious to critical in a single-vehicle crash in Woodstock early Monday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the 11200 block of Charles Road at just after 2 a.m., finding a car that had rolled over with one person trapped inside, two others who appeared to have been ejected and a fourth person who was able to get out of the vehicle, the district said in a news release.

Firefighters extricated the occupant within four minutes and requested four different medical helicopters, but each declined because of the severe weather, the release said. The occupants were instead taken to local hospitals with conditions ranging from serious to critical, officials said.

The agency remained on the scene for another two hours, assisting crash investigators with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.