Boys track and field: Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho makes it his day at IHSA state meet

Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho reacts to his state winning discus throw during the IHSA Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Championship meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

CHARLESTON – Despite some mammoth discus throws, true satisfaction had eluded Cary-Grove senior Reece Ihenacho for most of the season.

That was not the case on Saturday.

Ihenacho closed out his career in fitting fashion, with three throws of 59.64 meters or better, to take the Class 3A discus championship at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet at Eastern Illnois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

Every throw Ihenacho made in Friday’s preliminaries and Saturday’s finals was farther than the previous one. His last throw of 62.61 mebers (205 feet, 5 inches) was only 6 inches from the state-meet record set by Edwardsville’s AJ Epenesa in 2016.

Epenesa, a defensive end with the Buffalo Bills, watched the competition about 30 feet away from the ring. His little brother, Iose (YOH-say), took second to Ihenacho at 57.88 (189-10).

Ihenacho had throws of 59.64 (195-8) and 60.34 (197-11) before his career-best final throw. That 62.61 is fourth-best in the nation this season.

“I’m happy that I was able to finish my high school season off like this,” said Ihenacho, who will throw at Illinois next year. “I can’t wait for college now. Yes, I felt like I did (what I wanted). I’m glad I could close this chapter.”

Also in 3A, Dundee-Crown’s Torrion Bell, Terrion Spencer, Kali Freeman and Oreoluwa Sobodu ran 41.72 seconds to take second in the Class 3A 4x100 relay. The same four finished fourth in the 4x200.

McHenry’s Zeke Galvicius took third in the pole vault for the second straight year and Hampshire’s Vince Scott repeated as seventh-place medalist in the triple jump.

Jacobs’ Matt Andreano took fifth in the 1,600, joining Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager as the only two runners in school history to medal in that race. Jager won in 2006 and was runner-up in 2007.

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz landed an impressive double with sevenths in the 1,600 and 3,200. The Red Raiders got a seventh from Jeff Cruickshank in the high jump and an eighth in the 4x200 relay from Dom Giuseffi, Lex Giron, Vinny Costa and Talon Sargent.

C-G’s Logan Abrams (shot put) was eighth, Hampshire’s Gage Homola (shot put) was ninth and Crystal Lake Central’s Gavin Fujino (pole vault) took ninth with his career-best of 4.45 (14-7 1/4).

In Class 2A, Prairie Ridge’s 4x200 team of Colin Witowski, Ben Stech, Jack Demakis and Eli Shoufer took third in 1:28.12. The Wolves’ Will Gelon and Gerrit Dam finished seventh and eighth in the 1,600.

Johsburg’s Brett Centnarowicz threw his career-best 48.47 (159-0) to take sixth in the discus.

Woodstock’s 4x800 relay team of Aryan Patel, Ellery Shutt, Cohen Shutt and Ishan Patel took ninth to medal in back-to-back state meets.

Ihenacho is C-G’s first state champion since Ricky Hurley won the shot put in 2015. Ihenacho joins C-G throws coach Josh Freeman (2012) as discus state champions.

Freeman sensed Ihenacho was in the proper place mentally before the finals. He said he was really quiet and focused.

“That’s the mentality we’ve been looking to see and improving time over time and not letting small things bug him,” Freeman said. “Our big thing at C-G is ‘Today’s the day.’ And I said, ‘Today is your day. Go get your mark. Go for it.’

“I’m super proud of him. He’s put in the time and the work and is reaping the benefits of it. I’m really, really happy for him. I’m excited to see him move on to the next level and see what he does with a bigger plate.”

Ihenacho knelt and prayed, then genuflected before entering the ring for each throw. He said he figured something out on the ride back to the hotel on Friday that helped him in the finals.

“I was on the bus ride back and it came to me what I had to do in my form and it was sit on my left (leg) more,” he said. “I did some drill work last night outside the hotel and that’s exactly what I did today and that’s why I got those throws.”

McHenry’s Zake Galvicius competes in the pole vault during the IHSA Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Championship meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

D-C was trying to become the first state champion in school history with the 4x100 relay. The Chargers end up with Nathan Prom (800, 2010) and Mike Buhrow (800, 1985) tied for the best finish as state runners-up.

Edwardsville edged out D-C by .07 in the 4x100.

“I was running so hard I lost form, I wanted it so bad,” said Sobodu, the Chargers anchor runner. “We came out and showed them who we are. We did our best, man. It’s not the end of us. We’ll be back.”

Galvicius, who signed with Illinois on Friday to vault, cleared 5.00 (16-4 3/4) to repeat in third place.

“I did pretty well. I was able to clear everything on the first try but my last height (5.05),” Galvicius said. “I just got outvaulted. Overall, I’m happy with my performance. My career is only half over.”

Hampshire’s Scott was nagged by injuries most of the spring, but came out with a personal-best jump in the Huntley Sectional, then bettered that by 15 centimeters (13.90, 45-7 1/4) to take seventh again.

“I’m pretty happy to bring back a medal for my school,” said Scott, who will compete at NCAA Division II Missouri Science and Technology next year. “I couldn’t get on the board like I wanted to, so I had some bigger jumps in me, but I’m still pretty happy.”

Prairie Ridge’s 4x200 team left with the first sprint relay medals in school history.

“It’s something me and the other seniors have been working for the last few years, through injuries we’ve had in the past before sectionals last year,” Shoufer said. “This is just amazing.

“It’s believing in our coaches. I was doubtful (earlier in the season) we were going to be able to run with the injuries we’ve had. Our coaches kept pushing us, telling us we can do it. It’s amazing.”