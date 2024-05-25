May 25, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersNewsletterThe SceneObituariesEvent Calendar

Harvard-area man freed from under UTV, airlifted to hospital

Injuries considered life-threatening

By Janelle Walker
A woman suffered minor injuries after crashing her vehicle into the First National Bank of Omaha in Woodstock Sunday night, Aug. 14, 2022.

(Provided by the Harvard Fire Protection District)

A Harvard-area man was found trapped under his utility terrain vehicle, possibly for more than an hour, before rescuers from the Harvard Fire Protection District were able to free him, officials said.

Battalion Chief Bryan Pierce said firefighters were called about 10:40 a.m. Saturday to the 9800 block of Willow Lake Road. The adult male was found trapped under the side-by-side-style UTV by his wife when she returned home, Pierce said. Once rescuers arrived on-scene, they were able to quickly free the man from under the UTV, he said.

He was taken by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford with injuries considered life-threatening, Pierce said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.