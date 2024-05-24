Person dead after shooting gun inside Woodstock home, then crashing car during police pursuit Friday

A person who shot a gun inside a Woodstock home with family members present and then fled in a car has died after crashing the vehicle while police were in pursuit, Woodstock police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Police said they were sent to the 200 block of Douglas Street, near Calhoun Street, just before 12:45 a.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance in which a firearm had been displayed and discharged “while multiple innocent family members were present.” Nobody was shot or injured during the shooting, according to the release.

When the police arrived, the “identified shooter” was fleeing the scene in a car, according to the release. A officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver kept driving and began heading south on Route 47, police said.

The driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of Route 47 and Route 176 near Crystal Lake, according to the release. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police and the Crystal Lake Fire Department went to the crash site and tried “life-saving measures” on the driver, who police said didn’t survive.

A firearm recovered at the crash site matched the description of the firearm used on Douglas Street, according to police.

Police did not identify the subject and said the incident is under investigation, and McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team has been asked to help with the investigation, according to the release.

Police said they would release further details “when authorized or appropriate,” according to the release, and urged anyone who has relevant information to call the Woodstock Police Department Investigations Division at 815-338-2131.