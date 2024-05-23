One seriously injured in Marengo-area crash Thursday morning

A woman was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries considered life-threatening following a mid-morning crash Thursday, May 23, 2024, outside Marengo. (Photo Provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

According to Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesman Alex Vucha, both the Marengo and Union fire districts were called at about 10:15 a.m. for the report of a crash at Route 176 and North Union Road. An adult woman was unconscious and trapped inside her Dodge SUV, which landed about 20 to 25 feet away from the intersection in an adjacent field. Firefighters extricated her from the vehicle and transferred her to a waiting helicopter, Vucha said. A family dog also in the SUV was unharmed, Vucha said.

The adult male truck driver also involved in the crash declined treatment on the scene, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.