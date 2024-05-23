Crystal Lake man gets probation after pleading guilty to posting suggestive image of minor on porn site

A Crystal Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting identifying or graphic information on a pornographic website with a digital image of a person under the age of 18 posing in a suggestive manner.

Ryan Niesen, 23, was sentenced to two years probation and 240 hours of public service and must pay $3,839 in fines and fees. He is required to undergo a psychological examination and an alcohol and substance use evaluation, refrain from alcohol and illicit drugs and submit to screenings. He is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children, and internet usage on his cellphone and computer will be monitored by court services, Judge Mark Gerhardt said.

In exchange for Niesen’s plea to the Class 3 felony, four more serious charges of possessing images of children being abuse were dismissed, according to documents in the McHenry County court.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Mikan said that on Nov. 10, 2021, Niesen posted on a website an image of a minor posed in a suggestive manner with identifiable graphic information.