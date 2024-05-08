Wonder Lake fire destroys garage, damages home and RV parked nearby

An attached garage, including several motorcycles and propane tanks stored inside it and an RV parked next to it, burned on Tuesday, May 7, in Wonder Lake. The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to the blaze, which officials believe may have been caused by a lightning hit. (Photo Provided by the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District)

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District was called out Tuesday for a “outdoor smoke odor investigation” before several 911 callers reported a garage or house on fire, Chief Mike Weber said.

“Residents there said they heard a loud boom” right before the smoke smell started, Weber said, and investigators on Wednesday were working to determine if the garage – a complete loss in the blaze – was hit by lightning, sparking the fire.

Residents said they heard thunder and believe lightning hit somewhere close right before the smoke smell, Weber said.

A garage, including several motorcycles and propane tanks stored inside it, burned on Tuesday, May 7, in Wonder Lake. The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to the blaze, which officials believe may have been caused by a lightning hit. (Photo Provided by Kathleen McDow)

Firefighters were called just before 9 a.m. to the 3000 block of Pleasure Avenue, in unincorporated Wonder Lake, Weber said. They found a fully involved fire coming from the attached garage, which was storing up to six motorcycles and several propane tanks.

“The tanks in the garage were exploding,” Weber said.

“We got the all-clear from family that everyone was out of the house” on their arrival, Weber said, adding that an off-duty firefighter from another agency helped the family get their older dog out as well.

Two vehicles and an RV that were parked near the garage were also heavily damaged, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the home, he said. The Red Cross is assisting the family, who are not able to return to the home until repairs can be made, Weber said.

Firefighters remained on scene for two hour, and Weber estimated damage at over $200,000.

Wonder Lake fire had help on scene from the McHenry Township, Richmond, Woodstock, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood, Spring Grove, Anitoch, Wauconda, Twin Lakes, Fox Lake, Nunda Rural and Crystal Lake fire districts. Cary and Marengo fire departments covered the Wonder Lake stations during the fire.