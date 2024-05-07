McHenry County under tornado watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday; warning ends for Harvard area

A lightning strike touches down earlier this spring in Crystal Lake. (Shaw Local News Network)

McHenry County could be affected by severe storms Tuesday, as the county remains under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch means the “conditions are favorable” for a tornado, while a warning means a tornado has been spotted or could be spotted, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brett Borchardt said.

Borchardt compared watches and warnings to a taco party, and said a watch is like having all the ingredients to make tacos, while a warning is actually making tacos.

The National Weather Service had briefly put out a tornado warning for areas northwest of Harvard Tuesday afternoon, but the warning expired at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Borchardt said the agency hadn’t received any confirmation of a tornado in the Harvard area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the northern portion of McHenry County about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with the warning set to expire at 3:15 p.m. Borchardt said the main part of the storm is past the Wisconsin state line.

McHenry County might still experience some stormy conditions Tuesday afternoon, Borchardt said.

Borchardt added, “We’re heading into the peak of severe weather season.”