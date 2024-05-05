2 Crystal Lake apartments damaged in attic fire

Two apartment units are uninhabitable after an attic fire Saturday night in Crystal Lake, according to the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

The department responded to a call at 7:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Central Park Drive for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived within nine minutes to a two-story multifamily apartment complex with no fire or smoke visible from the outside. Smoke was discovered in the first apartment by firefighters before they found the fire in the attic, according to a department news release.

One apartment unit sustained fire, heat, smoke and water damage, and a neighboring apartment unit sustained water damage. Both units are deemed uninhabitable, and residents were able to make living arrangements, according to the release.

The department estimates a loss of $45,000 to the property. No injuries were reported to any civilians or firefighters, according to the release. The fire was extinguished with a single hose line. Power and gas were disconnected from the property during the fire.

The fire remains under investigation. Fire departments from Algonquin/Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Huntley and Woodstock assisted in the call, according to the release.