Carnival canceled in Huntley this weekend; follows shutdown of carnival in Lake in the Hills

The Citius Illinois Baseball and More Brewing carnival, scheduled for this weekend, has been called off, according to a Facebook post Tuesday from the village of Huntley and the Huntley Police Department.

The post cited “logistical and safety concerns” as the reason for the cancellation. Attempts to reach the Huntley Police Department were not immediately successful.

The event’s cancellation comes after a carnival in nearby Lake in the Hills was shut down early this past weekend after police said multiple fights broke out. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber, which hosted the event, cited teens who showed with intentions to cause trouble.

Citius Baseball is “a nationally ranked travel organization with teams” with teams around the country, based in Huntley, according to the group’s website. Citius Baseball was not immediately available for comment.

More Brewing Company is a restaurant and brewery that has locations in Huntley, Villa Park and Bartlett, according to its website. A person reached by phone at More Brewing Company’s Huntley location declined to comment or give their name.