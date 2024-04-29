McHenry County Conservation District announces 2024 Conservation Champion

The McHenry County Conservation District has announced that Cindy Skrukrud is its 2024 Conservation Champion for her leadership in protecting the natural and cultural heritage of McHenry County. (Photo provided by McHenry County Conservation District)

The McHenry County Conservation District has announced that Cindy Skrukrud is its 2024 Conservation Champion for her leadership in protecting the natural and cultural heritage of McHenry County.

The Conservation Champion award recognizes individuals who have made one or more contributions of extraordinary significance or impact to the conservation movement through their continued support of and dedication to the mission of the McHenry County Conservation District.

Skrukrud’s efforts have become a cornerstone of environmental advocacy, conservation and restoration efforts in the county throughout the years, according to a press release from MCCD. For more than two decades, she has assisted with various advocacy initiatives and educational outreach programs to protect the quality of the drinking water. her service extended to watershed planning groups and involvement in McHenry County’s Water Resources Action Plan.

Skrukrud helped form the Boone-Dutch Creek Watershed Alliance, the Kishwaukee River Ecosystem Partnership and was a leader within the Fox River Ecosystem Partnership, Fox River Study Group and Nippersink Watershed Association. She also served as the executive director of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and as a founding member of the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge.