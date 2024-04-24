Celebrate World Migratory Bird Days with McHenry County Conservation District, Friends of Hackmatack, others

McHenry County Conservation District and its partners Friends of Hackmatack Wildlife Refuge, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Friends of Volo Bog and McHenry County Audubon Society will host World Migratory Bird Days at the following sites this spring:

Glacial Park Conservation Area – noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Lost Valley Visitor Center, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Volo Bog State Natural Area – noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 28478 Brandenburg Road, Ingleside

Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge – 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Turner Tract, N541 County Highway H in Genoa City, Wisconsin

The focus of this year’s World Migratory Bid Days is “Insects and their importance to migratory birds.” In addition to seeing and learning about birds, visitors can have passports stamped at bird and insect activity stations while participating in games. More stamps equals more prizes, including the popular Audubon plush bird that sings its song when squeezed. The May 11 event includes a Mother’s Day Eve Wildflower Walk and “Why Mama Birds Like Insects” activity stations.

World Migratory Bird Days events are free for all ages and open to the public with no registration required. Learn more at mccd.me/specialevents.