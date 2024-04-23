Explore the mysteries and mechanics of time Friday at McHenry County College

The Liebman Science Center at McHenry County College is pictured in 2018, the year it opened on the Crystal Lake campus. (Shaw Media)

Join the Liebman Institute for Science Innovation at McHenry County College for “Time: Behind and Beyond the Clock” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 at MCC, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Led by Masterclock Inc. CEO John Clark and astrophysicist and Masterclock Chief Scientist Dr. Demetrios Matsakis, this seminar will take attendees on a journey through the fascinating history of time, the science behind its measure and the technology of time transfer. The session will also explore the intricate applications of time in its diverse realms, such as aerospace, defense, commercial enterprise, automation and media.

Masterclock, Inc. is a multimillion-dollar international company that builds timing systems synchronized to the Naval Observatory’s satellites, providing precision timing for time-sensitive uses where a nanosecond’s difference can have catastrophic or astronomically expensive consequences.

Registration is required and costs $20 for adults and $15 for children, students and seniors. Children 5 and younger are admitted for free. This session will include libations, a Q&A session with presenters and dessert.

All registration information and more about LISI can be found at mchenry.edu/lisi.