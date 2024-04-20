Crystal Lake woman accused of fracturing disabled baby’s rib, operating unlicensed day care

A Crystal Lake woman has been charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm, a Class X felony, and operating a child care facility without a license, police and prosecutor say.

Authorities in a McHenry County criminal complaint allege that Ann Migliorato, 61, applied pressure to the chest of an 11-month old child in her care, causing fracture to a rib or ribs, and applying pressure to the baby’s neck, causing loss of oxygen. The child is described in court papers as being profoundly mentally disabled.

Crystal Lake police said in a news release they received a tip at about 11 a.m. April 15 from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services that an alleged aggravated battery may have occurred in the 1400 block of Woodscreek Circle.

Police say Migliorato was arrested “without incident.”

