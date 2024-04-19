Vitalant seeks blood donors to help transplant patients

National nonprofit Vitalant is urging eligible donors to give blood and help support patients during National Donate Life Month in April. It will help sponsor a drive in Cary from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Cary Fire Protection District, 400 Cary Algonquin Road.

As special thanks, all donors who give with Vitalant between April 1 and 20 and opt in to its Donor Rewards program will be entered into a drawing for 20 winners of $420 gift cards.

To learn more or make an appointment to give, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).