Injuries reported in Ringwood crash Thursday

Three people were transported to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry Thursday afternoon following a crash on Barnard Mill Road and Ridgeway Road in Ringwood. (Photo Provided by Wonder Lake Fire Protection District)

A two-vehicle crash with injuries occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Barnard Mill Road and Ridgeway Road in Ringwood, authorities said.

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Chief Mike Weber said three people were transported to Northwestern Hospital McHenry after the crash. Weber said the injuries were critical, but not critical enough for anyone to be airlifted to a hospital.

That conflicted with information from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which said only one person was injured.

Weber said the Spring Grove Fire Protection District and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.