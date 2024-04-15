Letter: Does police state ring a bell for anyone?

It seems that every time Donald Trump sits down for an interview, he reveals a bit more of what his plan for a fascist America will look like.

He’s told us before about his plans for mass deportations and using guarded camps as holding areas. Now, in a recent interview with Sean Hannity, he tells us that he will use “the local police ... to turn them over, and we’re going to have to move them back to their country.” And, on top of that, he will give the police immunity for any actions taken when supporting his deportation plan.

Does police state ring a bell for anyone?

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin