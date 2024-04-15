Felon fled McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy, crashed his vehicle, then took off on foot, authorities say

Authorities say a Hampshire man drove 90 mph in a 55-mph zone, disobeyed a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy’s signals to pull over, crashed his vehicle then fled on foot at just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Timothy Clark, 29, of the 900 Como Circle, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 3 felony; aggravated fleeing and eluding police officer while exceeding 21 mph over the limit; three counts of theft of stolen property not exceeding $500; and resisting an officer, according to the criminal complaint on file in the McHenry County court.

At a detention hearing Friday afternoon, Clark was appointed an assistant public defender and ordered he be detained pretrial in the county jail. Judge Jeff Altman found Clark was a threat and a flight risk.

According to authorities, after a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy driving a fully marked squad car activated lights and sirens, alerting Clark to pull over, he “accelerated away and routinely” reached speeds over 90 mph and, after crashing the vehicle, Clark allegedly fled on foot. Clark also was found to be in the possession of ammunition, a Walther PPS magazine loaded with five live 9mm rounds, a violation because because of a past felony conviction, the complaint said.

Court records show that his criminal convictions include a 2013 case in which Clark was convicted of mob action and sentenced to felony probation. The felony conviction restricts him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Police also allegedly found Clark to be in possession of a pill bottle containing 21 Ibuprofen 800 mg pills, allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Kane County on April 2; surveying equipment allegedly stolen during a theft in Dwight; and diabetic equipment allegedly stolen from a vehicle in DeKalb, the complaint said.

In ordering Clark be detained, Altman noted the allegations against Clark and said he “has a concerning history to be carrying in his possession live bullets.”

He is due in court April 19.