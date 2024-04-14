Letter: Kelli Wegener is not bipartisan

No, Kelli Wegener is NOT “bipartisan!”
Kelli Wegener, candidate for McHenry County Board chairman, claims that she’s “bipartisan.” Here’s how she voted on these deeply partisan issues as a McHenry County Board member:
Voted “No” to a resolution criticizing the SAFE-T Act.
Abstained from voting to oppose reclassification of possession of 3 grams of fentanyl to a misdemeanor.
She’s also “planning on looking into Title X service grant funding”, the federal program that provides adolescents “reproductive health care” without parental consent.
Wegener is too extreme, too partisan for McHenry County!
Kirk Donald