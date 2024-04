Two McHenry County area roads are closed due to crashes.

Route 173 in Richmond is closed between Broadway Street and Greenwood Road due to a crash, according to a post on the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Dundee-Huntley Road at Kreutzer Road in Huntley is also closed due to a crash, according to a Huntley Police Department alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.