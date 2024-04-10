Man dies in car crash near Harvard

A man died in a car crash after suffering a medical emergency while driving near Harvard on Wednesday morning, according to the Harvard Fire Protection District.

The fire district responded to a call about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 173 and Reese Road for a single-vehicle crash, Harvard fire Chief John Kimmel said. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, suffered a “medical emergency” while driving south on Reese Road and crossed over Route 173 before crashing into a ditch and trees, Kimmel said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver unresponsive and not breathing. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center in Harvard, where he was pronounced dead, Kimmel said.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Kimmel said.