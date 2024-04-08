Eclipse: McHenry County marks cosmic convergence of sun and moon

A NASA feed from Mexico showing the total eclipse is shown on a screen during a viewing event at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake on April 8, 2024, with participants shown. in the reflection. (Janelle Walker)

In parks and parking lots, on driveways and decks, people in McHenry County stopped what they were doing Monday to gaze up at the sky for a rare solar eclipse.

The convergence of sun and the moon from earth’s vantage point sparked wonder and excitement.

[ Photo: The eclipse, as celebrated in McHenry County ]

At the Nature Center in Crystal Lake, which held a special viewing event, some brought picnics and blankets and spread out across the lawn during their lunch breaks on sunny, blue-skied day with temperatures approaching a moderate 70 degrees – near-perfect weather for the occasion and a welcome respite from last week’s snow and unseasonable cold. Local resident Samantha Weinstein brought her two kids as a “great learning experience.” Her daughter Adeline declared the eclipse beautiful.

Will Sutphin, recreation supervisor at the Nature Center, run by the Crystal Lake Park District, said it’s “nice to see people interested in a space event ... Everyone is learning and experiencing nature and that’s what we’re here for.”

At McHenry County College, Paul Hamill, resident meteorologist, instructor and presenter at the college’s planetarium, shared his telescope with students during an informal gathering on campus. Hamill had plans to drive to where the eclipse could be seen in totality, but decided Sunday to stay close to campus.

Over at McHenry Northwestern Hospital Huntley, babies born Monday were gifted by the hospital with baby-sized sunglasses to commemorate the event.

Martha Munoz, of Hampshire, scheduled her C-Section at for April 8, a few days ahead of her due date. Her baby boy, Benjamin, was born at 7:56 a.m. According to her 8-year-old daughter, who would be watching the eclipse at school, “she thinks it is lucky” to be born during the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Martha Munoz and Reuben Rodriguez welcomed Benjamin to the world at 7:56 a.m. Monday as the first eclipse baby for Northwestern Hospital Huntley. (Photo Provided by Northwestern Hospital Huntley)

Benjamin came into the world at 21-inches and 8.6 pounds, Munoz said. Coming into the world on the day of the eclipse “is something special for him to read and write about, the fact that he was born on the eclipse day.”

It was an early day for her and Benjamin’s father, Reuben Rodriguez. They went into the hospital at 5:15 a.m. for the scheduled procedure.

