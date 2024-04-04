Marengo man pleads guilty in armed police standoff, gets probation

A Marengo man who police said threatened them with a knife and a gun during a 3 1/2-hour standoff pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 30 months probation and drug court.

Jason W. Petty, 46, pleaded guilty to threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony, according to sentencing orders in the McHenry County court. He also was ordered to participate in drug court and “comply with all rules and recommendations,” and complete 100 hours of public service, according to the order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt.

In exchange for his guilty plea additional charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, obstructing a police officer and threatening a public official were dismissed, court records show.

Petty’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Richard Behof, said Petty is “remorseful and took responsibility. ... [He] looks forward to improving himself through the specialty courts.”

Just after midnight on Nov. 1, police responded to a report of an argument between neighbors at an apartment on Briden Drive where Petty lived. When they arrived and attempted to make contact with Petty, he began threatening the original caller and officers with bodily harm; at some point, he allegedly appeared in an apartment doorway with a knife while continuing to make threats, police said.

The incident turned into an armed standoff with Marengo police officers, the multijurisdictional SWAT team, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Harvard Police. A short time later, Petty appeared again in the doorway, this time with a gun, and continued making threats, according to authorities. Surrounding apartments were evacuated before Petty eventually came to the door unarmed and was arrested without incident, police said.