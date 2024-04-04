Former Huntley Dairy Mart owner pleads guilty to possessing mushrooms, gets 2 years of probation

A former Huntley business owner accused of operating a “mushroom grow operation” with her husband in their Crystal Lake home pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing the psychedelic mushrooms with the intent to deliver, court records show.

Corinne E. Breskovich, 42, was sentenced to two years of felony probation and ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,740. She is to undergo a substance abuse evaluation, follow all recommended treatment and submit to random urine screens at the direction of court services, according to the order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

Breskovich also is not allowed to consume any illicit drugs or THC without a prescription. She was sentenced to 14 days in the county jail, but with time already spent in custody, that sentence was considered served, Davis said in the order.

Breskovich’s conduct was the result of circumstances unlikely to reoccur, her character and attitude indicate that she is unlikely to commit another crime, and she is likely to comply with probation, Davis said in the sentencing the order.

Breskovich was charged last year along with her husband, Christopher Hopp, 39, with possessing with the intent to deliver 50 to 200 grams of psilocybin, a type of psychedelic mushroom, as well as unlawfully possessing a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Taurus PT22 pistol, a Remington long rifle, a Ruger Security-Six revolver, ammunition and shotgun shells, according to the indictments.

Hopp had his firearm owner’s identification card revoked, while Breskovich was eligible but did not have one, according to the criminal complaints.

Hopp also was charged with two counts of creating videos of child sexual abuse, Class X felonies, as well as two counts each of possessing child sexual abuse materials and video recording without consent, according to the indictment.

He was accused of recording a child undressing without the child knowing and reproducing and creating a video file of it on a computer, according to the complaint.

At the time they were arrested and charged, a search warrant was executed at the couple’s Crystal Lake home, where police found psilocybin mushrooms and spores, a scale, mason jars and $2,000 in cash, according to a prosecutors’ motion. The indictment alleges that they had 192.5 grams of psilocybin.

Hopp’s case remains pending, and he is next due in court April 19.

When the couple was charged, they recently had purchased the Huntley Dairy Mart, according to Illinois Secretary of State and McHenry County Recorder’s Office documents.

Breskovich and Hopp were listed as the managers of Windy City Landholdings LLC, which purchased the Huntley Dairy Mart in October 2022. The pair also signed a banking document filed with the recorder’s office that showed they obtained a $738,400 loan in connection with the property.

After they were charged, the business was sold to new owners.