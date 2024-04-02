Village of Huntley launches mobile app

The village of Huntley recently launched an app that includes options for residents to pay bills, request overnight parking and see upcoming meetings, among other items.

The app focuses on some of the most commonly used features of the village website, said Melissa Stocker, the village’s development manager. That includes links to pay bills, see special events information, see meeting information and the village calendar, and file requests for overnight street parking and services.

The process for creating the app and launching it was relatively recent. “We’ve really started talking about it in the last year,” Stocker said.

Stocker said Monday she didn’t know how many people had downloaded the app but initial feedback “has been quite positive.” She added it’s “another tool” for residents to get information.

Huntley is among the first municipalities in McHenry County to have a municipal app.

An app for neighboring Algonquin called “Algonquin+” is also available on the App Store and Google Play and allows users to pay bills to the village, report issues and see local restaurants and businesses, among other features.

The apps have some differences, with Algonquin’s requiring users to register before allowing access any of the app’s features while Huntley’s doesn’t require it.