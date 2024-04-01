McHenry County College raises tuition; new rates to start this fall

McHenry County College will raise tuition rates by $5 per credit hour starting in the fall semester.

The MCC Board of Trustees approved the tuition raise Thursday as a part of a “general fiscal strategy to create a sustainable revenue model that addresses inevitable cost pressures in attracting and retaining talented employees,” according to college documents.

The 3.75% increase will bump the current rate of $133.25 per credit hour to $138.25. The average credit hour rate for Illinois community colleges is $159.41, according to college documents. MCC officials expect to see increased revenue of more than $527,000.

The Crystal Lake-based community college is currently ranked as having the 37th lowest combined tuition and fee rate among the 39 community colleges in Illinois. The average tuition increase of community colleges in the state is expected to be at $4.63 for the 2024-25 school year, according to college documents.

A $5 per credit hour increase was approved last year for this current school year.

MCC has been able to keep its property tax levy rates flat for 10 of the last 11 years, according to a MCC news release. The board unanimously approved the flat levy in October.

“By focusing on priorities and aligning our budget with our strategic plan, we’ve been able to control and reevaluate our expenses, even as our programs, offerings, and facilities continue to grow,” college President Clinton Gabbard said in the release.