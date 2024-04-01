Letter: Republican defense of Trump’s NATO remarks ‘gibberish’

Recently, Donald Trump said that he would not honor Article 5 of the NATO agreement, which says that an attack on one is an attack on all. He invited Russia to invade NATO countries that don’t meet the 2% requirement for defense spending. Talk like this puts European countries, and the U.S. troops stationed there, in danger from an emboldened Vladimir Putin.

What do Republicans in leadership have to say? Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) says, “I take everything Donald Trump says seriously, but I don’t take it literally.” This is gibberish, meant only to provide cover for Trump’s eventual pull out of NATO. What has happened to the Republican Party? Shame.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin