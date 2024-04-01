Arrest warrant issued for Cary man accused of punching, biting sheriff’s deputy

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Cary man accused of punching and biting a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy during his arrest Friday.

Robert Schell, 39, is charged with aggravated battery of a government employee, a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

If convicted, sentencing on a Class 3 felony can carry two to five years in prison. Probation also is a potential sentence.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Schell allegedly struck the deputy twice with a closed fist in the left side of the face and bit his left hand. The deputy “was taking Robert into custody for violation of a valid emergency order of protection,” the complaint alleges.

The order of protection Schell allegedly violated was filed Thursday in connection with a case in which he is charged with misdemeanor battery, records show.

In that case, Schell is accused of knocking down a wooden door, causing it to land on top of a person, and then punching that person in the back of the head five times. He then allegedly “tackled” the person a short time later in a kitchen, causing an abrasion on the inside of his right ankle, according to the complaint.