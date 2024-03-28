2024 Northwest Herald boys track and field season preview capsules

McHenry’s Zachary Galvicius celebrates as he clears 15 feet 4 inches to set a new record in the pole vaults Friday, April 21, 2023, during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at Cary-Grove High School. He finished third in the Class 3A pole vault at the state meet. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Burlington Central

Coach: Mike Schmidt (29th season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Ryan Kries, sr. (distance); Grayson Burton, sr. (sprints, jumps, PV); Logan Karrotu, sr. (distance); Adam Hinkleman, sr. (middle distance); Porter Mihelich, sr. (SP); Tristan Sanceda, sr. (sprints); Rocco Boss, jr. (sprints, jumps); A.J. Jenkins, jr. (sprints)

Top new athletes: LJ Kerr, jr. (jumps); Brandon Pflug, fr. (distance); Patrick Shell, sr. (hurdles, jumps); Caden West, jr. (sprints, jumps)

Worth noting: The Rockets’ biggest graduation loss was Nolan Milas, who took third in the Class 2A 200 and fourth in the 100 at the state meet and now runs at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Oshkosh. … Central moves up to Class 3A for the first time this season. …Burton made the pole vault finals at state, and Logan Karrotu and Hinkelman are back from the Rockets’ 4x800 relay state-qualifying team. … “We will have a lot of depth on the track, which should build strong relay teams,” said Schmidt, who is in his 29th and final season. “Boss, Kries, Karrotu and Burton all have individual shots at qualifying for state. We will be a solid team with a lot of young potential.” … The Rockets won back-to-back FVC titles before taking third last season.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Layne Holter (30th season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Reece Ihenacho, sr. (throws); Caleb Ramirez, sr. (sprints, jumps); Grant Bond, jr. (sprints, hurdles); Logan Abrams, so. (discus); Jameson Tenopir, so. (middle distance, distance)

Top new athletes: Brody Bays, fr. (throws); Kyle Drews, fr. (sprints); Delamere Harris, jr. (sprints); Jack Jadown, fr. (throws); Matt Kriz, fr. (sprints); James Murdough, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Ihenacho, who will throw at Illinois next year, was Class 3A state runner-up in discus and also made the shot put finals. … Abrams also qualified for state in the discus last year and was a crucial player on the Trojans’ Class 6A football state championship team at fullback. … Ramirez took fourth in long jump in the McHenry County Meet. … Tenopoir is only a sophomore and one of the area’s top distance runners.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brian Seaver (24th season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Aiden Shulfer, sr. (distance); Gavin Fujino, sr. (PV); JJ Switzer, sr. (jumps, sprints); Rene Gaunaurd, sr. (sprints); Mason Alvarez, jr. (middle distance); Jackson Hopkins, jr. (middle distance); Jackie Clark, jr. (middle distance); Jaxon Schraut, sr. (HJ)

Top new athletes: Oliver Lavaty, fr. (middle distance)

Worth noting: Central’s Jonathan Tegel, who graduated, had one of the top state meet performances of any hurdler in area history, taking second in the Class 3A 110 high hurdles and third in the 300 intermediate hurdles. … Fujino took second in the FVC pole vault, Shulfer was fourth in the 3,200 and Hopkins took fifth in the 800. … “We have some good leadership in our distance group and some good young talent,” Seaver said.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Ryan Felz (second season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Adam Strombom, jr. (sprints, distance); Joey Gonzalez, so. (distance); Kuba Banasik, jr. (sprints); Blake Marunde, sr. (sprints)

Worth noting: South lost two state qualifiers to graduation, Ryne Salas, who took eighth in the Class 3A shot put and hurdler Carter Alvarado. … Gonzalez had a strong cross country season and qualified for the Class 2A state meet. … “They are a tight-knit group of grinders,” Felz said. “I look forward to a spring of us chasing [personal records]. Our 4x400 relay [with Strombom, Banisik and Marunde] is electric.”

Dundee-Crown’s Kali Freeman anchors the 4x200 meter relay teams to victory Friday, May 12, 2023, during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Meet at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Matt D’Angelo (eighth season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Kali Freeman, sr. (sprints); Terrion Spencer, jr. (sprints); Iyanuoluwa Shonukan, sr. (sprints); Oreoluwa Sobodu, so. (sprints); Kyle Brents, so. (sprints, jumps); Joe Hillyer, jr. (distance); Anthony Jobe, jr., (jumps)

Top new athletes: Torrion Bell, sr. (sprints); Rylan Schmidt, so. (PV); Stefano Nomikoudis, jr. (PV); Brandon Johnson, so. (throws); Josh Michalski, fr. (distance); Logan Grey, fr. (distance); Eddie Leon, jr. (distance); Gavin Fernstrom, so. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Chargers’ 2023 season came to a disappointing ending when sprinter Henry Kennedy suffered an injury in the Class 3A state meet. The Chargers were poised to challenge in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. … D’Angelo feels the Chargers are better all around as they can now challenge to score conference points in every event. “We are hoping we can challenge for a top-three FVC finish and another top-five sectional finish,” D’Angelo said. … Freeman, Spencer and Shonukan return from the 4x100 team that qualified with Kennedy last year. Their 4x100 time (42.03) was the fourth-fastest time out of sectionals. … “We are young in a number of events including our distance and field events, but we have some athletes with great promise,” D’Angelo said. “Our distance group shows great potential with a strong freshman and junior class.”

Hampshire

Coach: Robert Homola (fourth season)

Last year’s finish: Tied for second in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Vince Scott, sr. (jumps); Shamar Allwood, sr. (jumps); Gage Homola, sr. (throws); Jack Sheets, jr. (middle distance); Nolan Sheets, jr.(distance); Josh Maya, jr. (middle distance)

Top new athletes: Julian Soto, sr. (middle distance); DaMario Prude, so. (sprints); Nevellete Johnson, fr. (sprints); Nathan Rossi, sr. (sprints); Greg Land, jr. (jumps)

Worth noting: Scott won the FVC triple jump title and took seventh in the Class 3A state meet. Allwood was third in the FVC triple jump and also qualified for state. … Gage Homola made strides in throws and is looking to qualify for state this season. … Whip-Purs coach Homola feels like his team will be strong in the middle distance races. … Hampshire was FVC runner-up last year and champion in 2022.

Huntley

Coach: Chris Maxedon (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: FVC champion

Top returning athletes: Talon Sargent, sr. (sprints); Lex Giron, sr. (sprints); Zach Zuzzio, sr. (distance); Luke Grubbs, sr. (distance, sprints); Ryan Schroeder, sr. (hurdles, jumps); Logan Borzych, sr. (hurdles, jumps); Noah Jensen, sr. (sprints); Tommy Nitz, jr. (distance); Zach Rysavy, jr. (jumps, sprints); Vinny Costa, jr. (sprints); Dom Giuseffi, jr. (sprints); Braylon Bower, jr. (sprints); Jake Hill, jr. (PV); Victor Adeoye, jr. (PV); Grant Tucker, jr. (throws); Ryan Wabel, so (throws)

Top new athletes: Jeff Cruickshank, sr. (jumps); Ari Fiebig, jr. (jumps, sprints); Thayer Sargent, so. (sprints); Ben Wean, so (jumps, sprints); Andrew Raistrick, so. (distance); Nate Sauber, so. (distance); Langston Stanley, fr. (sprints); Brandon Thompson, fr (distance)

Worth noting: The Red Raiders will excel in the jumps, where two FVC runners-up – Rysavy (triple jump) and Cruickshank (high jump) – are back. Cruickshank is a transfer from Hampshire and has cleared 2 meters (6 feet, 6 3/4 inches) in the indoor season. Rysavy also broke Huntley’s indoor triple jump record (13.725 meters, 45-0 1/4). … Junior distance runner Nitz was the Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year the past two seasons and is the lone returning state qualifier (Class 3A 3,200). … Talon Sargent was FVC 200 runner-up, and Costa was fourth in the 100.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jacobs’ Devan McTague clears the final hurdle in the 110-meter hurdles during the Palatine track and field relays in Palatine last season. McTague was a Class 3A state qualifier in the 300 intermediate hurdles. (Joe Lewnard)

Jacobs

Coach: Jason Borhart (22nd season)

Last year’s finish: Tied for second place in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Matt Andreano, sr. (distance); Devan McTague, sr. (hurdles); Max Sudrzynski, sr. (middle distance); Andrew Beyer, sr. (distance); Henry Beyer, sr. (sprints, relays); Tyvon Boddie, jr. (sprints, relays); Jackson Cook,, jr. (sprints, relays); Isaac Pepin, jr. (middle distance); Khristos Oludimu, jr. (jumps, sprints); Alex Sadiq, sr. (HJ)

Top new athletes: Vince Catalanotto, sr. (sprints, relays); Jackson Foley, fr. (sprints); Carson Goehring, so. (hurdles); Kieran Nally, fr. (sprints, relays)

Worth noting: McTague was a Class 3A state qualifier in the 300 intermediate hurdles and was the FVC runner-up in the 110 high and 300 hurdles. … Andreano and Beyer were All-Area first-team picks on cross country and Sudrzynski was on the second team. … Golden Eagles coach Borhart said his team battled through some injuries during the indoor season, but feels like, if healthy, Jacobs will again be among the top FVC teams. … “Our distance squad was our strength last season,” Borhart said. “They will still be very strong and we feel like our jumps, sprints and hurdles can really contribute to the teams’ success this year.”

McHenry

Coach: Dennis Hutchinson (10th season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Zeke Galvicius, sr. (PV, sprints); Hayden Stone, sr. (jumps); Doug Martin, sr. (distance); Nick Schmitz, sr. (distance); Mike Os, sr. (sprints), Gavin Larak, sr. (hurdles)

Top new athletes: Jonah Miller, so. (sprints); James Rades, jr. (sprints); Sammy Maye, jr. (jumps); Caleb Caldwell, jr. (distance); Jacob Piña, fr.(sprints)

Worth noting: Galvicius was third in the Class 3A pole vault at the state meet last year and won the Illinois Top Times State Indoor Classic on Saturday. He and Stone are two-time state qualifiers. … Martin missed last season because of an injury, but is looking for a strong finish to his high school career. He was third in the Class 3A 800 at the state indoor meet. … Schmitz is looking to build off of his cross country season in the fall. … “This is a great group of young men and we look forward to seeing what they can do as the season progresses,” Warriors coach Hutchinson said.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Michael Frericks (second season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Eli Shoufer, sr. (sprints); Jack Demakis, sr. (sprints); Ben Stech, sr. (PV, sprints); Will Gelon, sr. (distance); Gerrit Dam, sr. (distance)

Top new athletes: Gavin Tinch, jr. (throws); Logan Thennes, so. (LJ, sprints); Bohdi Lee, so. (sprints, middle distance)

Worth noting: Shoufer was third in the FVC Meet 200 last season. … Gelon, who will run at Illinois State, was a Class 2A all-stater in cross country three times. … Prairie Ridge, previously in Class 3A for track, drops to 2A this season. … Gelon, Dam, Evan Gilleland, Kevin DeGroot and Daniel Cardenas were integral for the Wolves’ FVC cross country champion team. “They have put in a lot of miles for this school,” Wolves coach Frericks said. “They set the tone for the team, and they attack every race they compete in.”

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Harvard

Coach: Adam Maslowski (third season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Bernard Bahnsen, sr. (hurdles); Jared Gonzalez, sr. (distance); Cristian Pagles, so. (sprints); Caden Kotecki, sr. (sprints, middle distance); Collin Barnett, jr. (LJ, TJ)

Top new athletes: Nathan Alvarez, fr. (sprints); Edward Rosales, so. (sprints); Steve Valdez, fr. (sprints); Gavin Moore, fr. (PV)

Worth noting: Bahnsen is one of the top returning hurdlers in the KRC after taking third in the 110 high hurdles last season. … Hornets coach Maslowski said his team will predominantly be freshmen. “We are looking forward to developing all of our new athletes to see how they do by their senior year,” he said.

Johnsburg

Coach: Chris Setzler (23rd season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Brett Centnarowicz, jr. (throws); Jared Lopez, so. (jumps, sprints); Shawn Halloran, so. (jumps, sprints); Kainoa Ancog, so. (jumps, sprints)

Top new athletes: Jarrel Albea, so. (jumps); AJ Bravieri, jr. (sprints); Carson Jones, fr. (sprints); Josh Kaunas, fr. (jumps); Trey Russel, jr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Centnarowicz is defending KRC discus champion and was runner-up in shot put. … The Skyhawks will compete in all their meets on the road as work on new facilities for all sports are completed this spring. They also are practicing at Wilmot, Wisconsin, three days a week and will work out at Richmond-Burton during spring break and some other dates.

Marengo

Coach: Brad Wignes (ninth season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth at KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Gage Lopez, sr. (middle distance); Rune Boyd, sr. (throws); Evan Maniates, sr. (throws); Marcus Ray, sr. (distance); Rylan Smith, sr. (sprints); Ryan Grismer, so. (hurdles, throws); Alten Bergbreiter, jr. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Michael Gieseke, fr. (middle distance); Deacan Grandinetti, so. (sprints, jumps); Grant Heimsoth, fr. (sprints); Jackson Heimsoth, fr. (sprints); Jackson Knake, fr. (sprints, jumps); Maverick Shines, fr. (sprints); Julio Ruiz, fr. (middle distance); Jett Lesiak, so. (sprints, jumps); Connor Sacco, so. (sprints, jumps)

Worth noting: Indians coach Wignes has 24 freshmen on the team but likes the senior leaders he has to help show them the way. … Ray finished third in the KRC 1,600 last season.

Richmond-Burton’s Jack Martens was part of two Class 2A state-medaling relay teams for the Rockets last season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Richmond-Burton

Coach: John Osmanski (eighth season)

Last year’s finish: Second in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Max Loveall, sr. (sprints); Jack Martens, sr. (sprints); Ethan Hile, sr. (sprints); Oscar Bonilla, jr. (middle distance); Noah Gammel, sr. (hurdles, sprints); Logan Molczan, jr. (jumps); Tanner Thompson, sr. (hurdles, HJ); Ryan Wisniewski, jr. (hurdles)

Top new athletes: Nick Kyes, fr. (sprints, jumps); Riley Shea, fr. (throws); Gavin McInnis, fr. (throws); Jayson Wold, jr. (sprints); Nate Moreno, jr. (sprints, HJ); Hunter Carley, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Rockets return several of their top sprinters who medaled in two Class 2A state meet races. Martens, Loveall and Dan Kalinowski were on the team that took fifth in the 4x200 relay, while Kalinowski and Martens also were third in the 4x400. Bonilla is a candidate for one of the 4x400 spots. … “We have quite a few quality returning athletes and some newcomers that should contribute on the varsity level,” R-B coach Osmanski said. “Our goal is move up in both the conference and state standings.”

Woodstock

Coach: Lisa Kunzie (fourth season)

Last year’s finish: KRC Meet champion

Top returning athletes: Tyler Moon, sr. (throws); Ishan Patel, sr. (distance); Aryan Patel, sr. (distance); Ellery Shutt, so. (distance); Cohen Shutt, sr. (distance); Nolan Van Hoorn, sr. (sprints, jumps)

Top new athletes: Bradeon Schwanke, so. (sprints); Sam Tafoya, jr. (sprints); Ty Steponaitis, so. (HJ, TJ)

Worth noting: Ishan and Aryan Patel (twins) and Cohen and Ellery Shutt (brothers) teamed up to take seventh in the Class 2A 4x800 relay at the state meet. Ishan Patel won the KRC 800 and was a Class 2A all-stater in cross country. Ellery Shutt won the KRC 1,600 last season. … Moon was a Class 2A state qualifier in the shot put last year and won the KRC title. … “We’re looking forward to a competitive season hoping for return state qualifying performances in the 4x8,” Blue Streaks coach Kunzie said. “Van Hoorn also has a promising chance to qualify in the long jump and possibly the 100 this season. We have more short sprinters to feed into our relays this season, including junior Charlie Walrod and freshman Jared Kay, among others.”

Woodstock North’s Landan Creighton competes in the pole vault during Kishwaukee River Conference track meet action at Marengo Tuesday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock North

Coach: John Fredericks (15th season)

Last year’s finish: Third in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Landan Creighton, sr. (PV, hurdles, jumps); Robert Carroll, sr. (distance); Daniel Jansen, sr. (distance); Lukas Myshkowec, sr. (distance); John Suay, sr. (throws); Dominion Okwong, jr. (sprints, relays); Braelan Creighton, so. (PV, hurdles, jumps); John Hugger, so. (distance); George Kingos, so. (sprints, relays)

Top new athletes: David Randecker, so. (sprints, relays, discus); Jacobe King, fr.(sprints, jumps); Sean Mitchell, fr. (sprints, relays); Braden Schnake, fr. (sprints,relays)

Worth noting: Landan Creighton is a three-time state meet qualifier in pole vault who wants to end his career with a medal in that event. He won pole vault and triple jump and was 300 hurdles runner-up in the KRC Meet. … Thunder coach Fredericks said Okwong has been looking productive early into the season and seems primed to make a state-qualifying effort in sprint races.

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central

Coach: Stephen Thomas (second season)

Last year’s finish: Independent

Top returning athletes: Able Arce, sr. (sprints); Nate Sarfo, sr. (sprints, LJ, throws); Andrew Dovidio, sr., (sprints, TJ); Derek Leitzen, jr. (300 IH, middle distance); Luke Aragona, so. (sprints, jumps); Roger Young, so. (distance); Henry Bonnet, jr. (sprints, middle distance); Ronan Costello, jr. (middle distance)

Top new athletes: Wilson Jakubowicz, fr. (sprints, LJ); Michael Schmid, fr.(sprints); Danny Derouen, fr. (throws)

Worth noting: Marian graduated nine seniors who were its top scorers, so the Hurricanes will have a new look this season as they drop from Class 2A to 1A and compete in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. … Hurricanes coach Thomas said Sarfo can do it all, as he will sprint, jump and throw. … Thomas looks forward to Arce being healthy for the first time in three seasons and seeing what he can do. … Dovidio and Aragona will lead Marian’s jumps crew.

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Jacob Behrens (eighth season)

Top returning athletes: Logan Crowell, jr. (sprints, LJ); Riley Stanbery, jr. (sprints, distance)