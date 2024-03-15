2024 Northwest Herald softball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Bill Morrow (first season)

Last season’s record: 9-22, 5-13 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Kayla Covey, sr., IF; Francesca Winkelhake, sr., IF; Emily Rafferty, sr., P; Danielle Durckel, sr., OF; Makayla Larson, sr., OF; Anna Sanders, sr., SS-3B

Key newcomers: Addisyn Petersen, jr., P; Olivia Sutton, jr., C; Allie Botkin, jr., P-OF; Antonina Garcia, jr., 1B; Kelsey Covey, fr., IF; Emmerson Falk, fr., P; Isabelle Reed, fr., P; Kendall Glonek, so., C-IF; Ava Brzezicki, so., C-UTIL; Mei Shirokawa, fr., SS-C

Worth noting: Morrow, who is president of travel team Wasco Diamonds, takes over a Rockets’ program looking to turn things around after a 10th-place finish in the FVC. Morrow previously served as a volunteer assistant for Central from 2010 to 2013. Both of Morrow’s daughters played for the Rockets. … Central last won a regional title eight years ago. … Sanders is committed to Minnesota-Duluth. She was the team’s top hitter with a .494 batting average. Larson was second at .361. Both were All-FVC selections.

Cary-Grove’s Becca Weaver gets a fist bump from assistant coach Mark Olson after making a catch last season against Crystal Lake Central. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Cary-Grove

Coach: Cara Neff (first season)

Last season’s record: 13-20, 8-10 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Maddie Crick, sr., C; Becca Weaver, sr., P; Kaley Koltz, sr., OF; Aubrey Lonergan, jr., OF-SS

Key newcomers: Annika Dykstra, fr., OF-P

Worth noting: Neff, a 2011 Wauconda graduate, takes over for Tammy Olson, who finished with more than 500 wins. … The Trojans ended their season with a 9-5 loss to Wauconda in a Class 3A regional final. … C-G returns 13 varsity players. Weaver (2.92 ERA, .447 BA) is committed to Providence College and Crick will play at Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Koltz is one of the area’s speediest players. Weaver, Crick and Koltz were named All-FVC. … “With such a strong foundation in place, we are eager to build upon last year’s achievements and reach new milestones,” Neff said. “We look forward to showcasing the skills and dedication of our players to our community.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brian Strombom (17th season)

Last season’s record: 13-15, 8-10 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Giada Motto, sr., C-3B; Makayla Malone, jr., P-IF; Kate Show-jr., SS-2B; Cassidy Murphy, so., 3B-C; Brooklyn Johnson, jr., OF-P; Juliana Borchert, jr., OF; Olivia Shaw, jr.,P-IF

Key newcomers: Ella Arana, fr., OF-1B; Oli Victorine, fr., P-1B; Adi Waliullah, fr., P-IF

Worth noting: Strombom surpassed 200 career wins as the Tigers finished two games under .500 for the second year in a row. Central will look to win its first regional title since 2016. … Motto, who is committed to Wisconsin-Green Bay, was the team’s best hitter and defensive stalwart with a .462 batting average and 25 RBIs. Behind the plate, she threw out 19 baserunners. Motto was an All-FVC pick. ... Malone will again help the Tigers both as a hitter and pitcher and Strombom expects a big year from her. Central lost its top two pitchers to graduation. … “Our pitching depth is solid,” Strombom said. “We’re focused on improving our team defense and contact hitting.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Sara Markelonis (second season)

Last season’s record: 12-18, 6-12 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Dana Skorich, sr., C-3B-P; Stephanie Lesniewski, sr., SS-3B; Mia Cervantes, sr., CF

Key newcomers: Ella Nawracaj, so., P-UTIL; Alli Lieflander, fr., 3B; Lyla Haase, fr., P-INF; Makena Cleary, fr., OF

Worth noting: The Gators finished 6-12 in the FVC for the second year in a row. The team lost its top pitcher (Kennedy Grippo) to graduation. … Skorich, who is committed to Loras, provided a lot of power and run production as the Gators’ top hitter. She hit .447 with eight homers, eight doubles and an area-best 45 RBIs. Skorich was an All-FVC selection. … “Overjoyed to start another season with the Gators,” Markelonis said. “We have put in a lot of work during our offseason and I am excited to see how this year goes. My expectation is that we work hard and fight through each pitch as if it were our last.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Matthew Goetz (second season)

Last season’s record: 18-15, 11-7 FVC (third)

Top returners: McKayla Anderson, sr., P; Jordyn Jeffs, so., 1B

Worth noting: The Chargers finished third in the FVC after tying for sixth in 2022. Anderson, who will play next year at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, set the school record with 267 strikeouts, achieving the mark in the last game of the season. The All-FVC pick compiled 15 wins, a 2.37 ERA and 1.09 WHIP while also hitting .409 with 26 RBIs and 26 runs scored. … Jeffs emerged as one of the team’s biggest run producers and Goetz thinks she can challenge for school home run records by the end of her high school career. … “I think our biggest strength is the heart, teamwork and drive to perform,” Goetz said. “Our team lost two big captains, one of which was our highest batting average player, so our hitting really needs to step it up this year.”

Hampshire

Coach: Jeremy Bauer (third season)

Last season’s record: 14-16, 5-13 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Bria Riebel, jr., SS; Mia Robinson, so., 1B

Key newcomer: Ali Sondergaard, jr., C-UTIL

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs defeated Hononegah in the Class 4A Hampshire Regional final to win their first regional championship since 2016. Hampshire fell to Huntley 11-1 in the sectional semifinals. ... Riebel, who is committed to South Dakota State, was among the area’s best offensive players and earned All-FVC honors. She hit .469 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs. … Robinson hit .446 with 27 RBIs and played primarily at first base, but also played in the outfield. She was an All-FVC choice by coaches as a freshman. … “After an exciting finish to our season last year, we’re excited get back on the field,” Bauer said. “We only graduated two seniors, so we should have a more experienced group on the field.”

Huntley’s Meghan Ryan makes contact last season against McHenry. (Patrick Kunzer)

Huntley

Coach: Mark Petryniec (20th season)

Last season’s record: 27-8, 17-1 FVC (first)

Top returners: Meghan Ryan, sr.; Christina Smith, sr.; Elly Winter, sr.; Alyssa Bonner, jr.; Isabella Boskey, jr.; Ava McFadden, jr.; Madison Rozanski, jr.; Sadie Svendsen, jr.; Aubrina Adamik, so.; Grace Benson, so.; Lyla Ginczycki, so.; Makayla Rasmussen, so.

Key newcomers: Gretchen Huber, jr.; Taryn Rainey, jr.; Keely Fewell, so.; Lana Hobday, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders won their eighth straight regional title and ended the season with a 7-2 loss to Barrington in the Class 4A Hononegah Sectional final. Huntley has won 20 games in 10 straight seasons and has won the FVC in three straight years. … Despite returning 13 varsity players, Huntley will look a lot different after some significant losses to graduation, including outfielders Katie Mitchell (58 runs, 58 steals) and Clara Hudgens (.431 BA, area-best eight triples) and pitcher Juliana Maude (16-6, 2.15 ERA, 143 Ks). Mitchell was the 2023 Northwest Herald Player of the Year … Ryan, an All-FVC pick, is the team’s top returner on offense with a .420 batting average, nine doubles and 26 RBIs. Smith, who is committed to Washington University, hit .396 with 24 runs scored. Svendsen, another All-FVC pick last season, hit .388 with 29 RBIs and 31 runs. Adamik tallied 16 steals. Rasmussen was second on the team with 59 1/3 innings, posting a 3.30 ERA as a freshman.

Jacobs

Coach: Jessica Turner (second season)

Last season’s record: 11-25, 8-10 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Clare Piazza, sr., OF; Jianna Tanada, jr., OF

Key newcomers: Talia Di Silvio, fr., IF

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles lost two of their top hitters in Cici Di Silvio (.453 BA, seven homers) and Arya Patel (.403 BA) and graduated seven seniors overall… Turner is looking forward to a new core of leaders emerging, including Piazza and Tanada. Piazza was an All-FVC choice. … “We graduated seven seniors, so we have a really young group that is looking to make a name for themselves,” Turner said. “The buy-in from this team is the biggest strength. They trust each other and their coaching staff. They always show up every day ready to work hard.”

McHenry

Coach: Mikaela Mitsch (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 22-8-1, 14-4 FVC (second)

Top returners: Channing Keppy, sr., P; Vanessa Buske, sr., SS, Maddie Hoffman, sr., 2B;, Maddie Gillund, sr., LF;, Madison Harvey, sr., qB; Jadyn Polerecky, sr., CF; Charlotte Alexander, sr., UTIL

Key newcomers: Natalie Bender, so., 3B; Lyla Oeffling, so., UTIL

Worth noting: The Warriors placed runner-up in the FVC for the second year in a row and have averaged over 20 wins the past three seasons. Mitsch is excited to see the team’s offense take shape with lots of experience returning. … Buske (Lake Forrest College) went 3-1 in the circle with a 2.27 ERA in the circle and hit .426 with 37 runs and 23 RBIs. … Harvey hit .453 with four home runs and 21 RBIs; Keppy hit .414 and Polerecky (Wisconsin-Parkside) and Hoffman (Wisconsin-Plateville) each hit .360. Keppy went 13-2 in the circle with a 2.65 ERA. … Alexander will play next year at Cornell College. … Buske, Keppy and Polerecky were named to the All-FVC team. ... “Our pitching staff is stronger and deeper than ever,” Mitsch said. “Our offense is going to make waves. I think offseason work has made our bats stronger and we have all aspects of our game under control.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Scott Busam (second season)

Last season’s record: 14-14, 8-10 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Emily Harlow, sr., OF; Mary Myers, sr., IF; Chloe Lieurance, sr., IF; Ady Kiddy, jr., IF-C; Kendra Carroll, jr., C-IF-OF; Reese Mosolino, so., P; Parker Frey, so., IF-OF

Key newcomers: Kylie Carroll, fr., IF-OF-C; Reese Vrba, fr., C-IF; Bella Moore, fr., P-IF; Mary-Kate Center, fr., P-IF

Worth noting: The Wolves fell short of their first regional title since 2018 with a 10-12 loss to Woodstock North in a Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional final. Busam picked up career win No. 300 in Prairie Ridge’s season opener on Tuesday. His first 285 wins came at Crystal Lake South. … The Wolves return an experienced group, led by Harlow and Kiddy on offense. Harlow hit .437 with a team-high 37 RBIs and eight homers. Kiddy, who is committed to Illinois, hit .446 with 34 runs scored. Mosolino was one of the FVC’s top pitchers, striking out 138 in 142 1/3 innings with a 3.63 ERA. Frey hit .337 and scored 28 runs. … Harlow, Kiddy and Frey earned All-FVC honors. ... “We’re trying to build something at Prairie Ridge and we have spectacular senior leadership this year to help us achieve our goals,” Busam said. “Everyone worked extremely hard this winter, and I’m hoping that shows this spring. This is a hard-working, talented, positive, group who genuinely seems to care for each other.”

Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz throws a pitch last season against Crystal Lake Central. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Becky Edinger (ninth season)

Last season’s record: 11-12, 6-4 KRC (tied for second)

Top returners: Tallulah Eichholz, jr., P; Britta Livdahl, sr., C

Worth noting: The Hornets tied for runner-up in the KRC after finishing fourth in 2022. ... Eichholz racked up 239 strikeouts with a tidy 2.09 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. The Belmont commit hit .458 and had one the area’s most memorable performances, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning and striking out 18 in a 1-0 loss to Kaneland in a Class 3A Burlington Central Regional final. ... Livdahl was one of Harvard’s best hitters with a .328 batting average. She has three years of varsity experience at catcher. Eichholz and Livdahl were named to the All-KRC team. ... “We’re looking forward to this season. We have several key pieces that we need to play at a higher level of ball,” Edinger said. “The team is focused and it’s going to be about going out there and getting better at the little things everyday, competing and growing as a team.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Katie McKay Phillips (second season)

Last season’s record: 12-13, 4-6 KRC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Ella Smith, sr., 1B; Kayla Riener, so., C; Nicole Jihlavec, sr.. 2B; Sarah Nethaway, so., SS

Worth noting: The Skyhawks will look to improve in the second season under McKay Phillips. Johnsburg graduated one of the area’s top talents in Brooke Klosowicz (Penn State), who was an All-Area first-team pick for the third straight year. She hit .603 with a .663 on-base percentage with 12 homers and 36 RBIs. ... McKay Phillips hopes Smith (.371 BA, five home runs) helps make up for some of the offense lost by Klosowicz. Smith will play next year at Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Jihlavec hit .379 and will play at Concordia Wisconsin. ... Riener hit .363 and caught 122 innings as freshman. Nethaway smacked a walk-off grand slam against rival Woodstock North. ... Smith and Riener were on the All-KRC team. ... “We have a scrappy young team with some solid upperclassman leaders and we hope to work hard and play hard,” McKay Phillips said. “We hope to speed the game up and be competitive by pushing and playing fast softball.”

Marengo

Coach: Dwain Nance (17th season)

Last season’s record: 30-4, 10-0 KRC (first)

Top returners: Lilly Kunzer, sr., P; Marissa Young, sr., 1B; Emily White, sr., 3B; Kylee Jensen, jr., C; Gabby Gieseke, jr., 2B; Gabby Christopher, so., SS; Jozsa Christiansen, jr., OF-P; AJ Pollnow, jr., OF;

Key newcomers: Bora Sinani, jr., OF; Elizabeth White, so., OF-P-3B; Macy Noe, fr., C-OF; Mia Feidt, jr., OF

Worth noting: The Indians were the only local team to reach 30 wins, their first time reaching that number since 2017. Marengo went undefeated in the KRC for the program’s first conference championship in five years. The Indians beat Oregon 8-3 to win the Class 2A Marengo Regional final for the team’s 15th regional in 16 seasons. Marengo lost to Rock Falls 8-2 in the sectional finals. Marengo returns eight starters and 10 players overall. ... Kunzer, who will pitch next year at Rock Valley College, led the area in wins with a 19-2 record, 2.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 128 innings. She also hit .a team-best 477 with 13 doubles, five homers and 30 RBIs. ... Jensen, who is committed to Northwestern, hit .415 with 16 doubles, four homers, four triples and 39 RBIs. ... Christopher had a strong debut, hitting .363 with a team-high six home runs and 42 RBIs. ... Young hit .390 with 47 runs, Gieseke hit .423 with 36 runs, Emily White hit .361 with 13 doubles, five homers and 44 RBIs, and Pollnow hit .374 with 31 RBIs. ... Christiansen (.386 BA, 33 runs) went 11-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings. ... “Our schedule will be difficult with many [Illinois Coaches Association] preseason-ranked teams,” Nance said. “We hope we’re able to get these games in to provide us with a challenging schedule.”

Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz throws a pitch last season against Cary-Grove. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Tylar Stanton (third season)

Last season’s record: 17-9, 6-4 KRC (tied for second)

Top returners: Sydney Hird, sr., 2B-SS; Adriana Portera, sr., 2B-LF; Hailey Holtz, jr., P; Madison Kunzer, jr., P-CF; Gabby Hird, jr., 3B-LF; Emerson Herrick, jr., 1B; Rebecca Lanz, so., C-UTIL

Key newcomers: Ellie Smith, so., UTIL; Lilly Kwapniewski, fr., OF-C

Worth noting: The Rockets won their third Class 2A regional title in a row with a 5-0 win against Regina Dominican, with Holtz throwing a one-hitter. R-B graduated a few of its top hitters, including KRC Player of the Year Taylor Davison (area-best 13 home runs), who is now at Syracuse. .. Holtz, who is committed to Iowa State, was an All-KRC selection, striking out 89 batters in 85 innings while also hitting .405 (second best on the team). ... Kunzer was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.66 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 80 innings. ... Hird is committed to Bryant & Stratton College. ... “New season, new team, new goals,” Stanton said. “We want to build a program that is respected always and often feared. We are building a program that allows our players to develop daily and enjoy showing up always.”

Woodstock

Coach: Alyssa Cook (first season)

Last season’s record: 1-21, 0-10 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Annabelle Groves, sr.; Cassidy Ryan, sr.; Grace Topf, sr.; Aya Mosley, jr.; Jade Sanders, jr.; Emma Douglas, so.; Hayden Williams, so.; Elodie Yantis, so.

Key newcomers: Tipper Axelson, fr.; Cali Dankemeyer, fr., Alexa Torres, fr.

Worth noting: Cook takes over for Shandon Nixon, who coached the Blue Streaks for three seasons. Woodstock finished winless in the KRC for the second consecutive year. ... Topf (.333 BA) and Sanders (.333 BA) are Woodstock’s top returners on offense. Sanders moved to shortstop last season after hitting .415 as a freshman.

Woodstock North

Coach: Amy Nero (first season)

Last season’s record: 14-15, 4-6 KRC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Jo Jo Vermett, sr., P-1B; Caylin Stevens sr., CF; Addison Salazar sr., 3B; Georgia Sedlack, sr. 2B-P; Krista Herrmann, jr., SS

Key newcomers: Emily Maxwell, fr., 3B-OF-C, Maddie Nordahl, fr., OF-C, Mackenzie Schnulle, fr., C; Kylee Nicholson, fr., P-OF

Worth noting: Nero takes over coaching duties for Paul Sandall, who led the Thunder for four seasons and won back-to-back Class 3A regional titles. North defeated Prairie Ridge 10-2 to win the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional championship last spring. Vermett was an All-KRC pick, firing 152 strikeouts in 124 innings with a 3.76 ERA. At the plate, she hit .373 with six home runs and 25 RBIs. Vermett hit two homers in a season-opening win against Belvidere North on Tuesday. ... Hermann hit .475 with 22 RBIs and Salazar hit .397. ... Vermett is committed to Wisconsin-Parkside, Sedlack to Lawrence, and Salazar to Carroll College. Stevens is deciding between two schools. ... “I’m looking forward to working with these girls,” Nero said. “We have a lot of talent on this team. We have speed and we have experience, but it’s putting all that together and working as one.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Paul Sandall (first season)

Last season’s record: None

Top returners: Christine Chmiel, so., P-1B

Key newcomers: Holly Garrelts, sr., 3B, IF; Bailey Keller fr., C-IF

Worth noting: The Hurricanes will field a varsity team for the first time since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the whole 2020 season. Marian, which did play some JV games last year, haven’t had the numbers necessary to field a varsity team. Sandall comes over from Woodstock North after leading the Thunder to back-to-back Class 3A regional titles. … After an 8-2 loss to Hampshire to open the season, Marian won its next two over Rockford Lutheran and Christ the King. ... “With this being our first year [back], we would like to be competitive in each game,” Sandall said. “I can’t wait to see the growth in the girls as we go through the season. We will be a young team, but we do have some talented players that will make us competitive.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Brook Winkelman Vetter (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 4-11, 0-4 NAC

Top returners: Jessica Webber, sr., SS; Hannah Reiter, sr., P-2B; Faith Higgins, sr., OF; Evelyn Heber, sr., OF; Marissa Johnson, jr., C; Rileigh Gaddini, jr., 1B Jadilet Castaneda, jr., OF; Brooke Slepcevich, so., 3B-C; Carlie Powers, so, OF-1B; Olivia Klein, so., 2B-P; Emma Miller, so, OF; Briana Nelson, so, OF

Key newcomers: Dulce Olmedo, so., OF; Addison Cunningham, fr., 1B-3B; Madison Mayerck, fr., OF-3B

Worth noting: Webber, who became the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball in the winter, will lead a strong class of upperclassmen for the Giants. ... A-H will look to improve on its finish in the NAC, which only has four teams (South Beloit, Harvest Christian, Christian Liberty Academy). ... Some of A-H’s top players will split time between softball and track and field. ... Winkelman Vetter said that Webber, Reiter, Klein and Johnson are primed for big years. ... “Our returners are excited to be back,” Winkelman Vetter said. “They have tremendous leadership skills and have put in the work in the offseason to have a great year.”