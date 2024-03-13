Softball: Prairie Ridge tops Larkin in season opener, coach Scott Busam picks up 300th career win

Prairie Ridge coach Scott Busam celebrates his 300th career win after the Wolves beat Larkin 6-3 in their season opener on Tuesday in Crystal Lake. (Alex Kantecki)

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge’s Emma Dallas didn’t have the success she wanted last year as a freshman, so she attacked the offseason with a new plan and mindset.

Dallas’ hard work paid off Tuesday against Larkin.

The Wolves utility player came up with a clutch go-ahead, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning as Prairie Ridge pulled away for a 6-3 win in its opener, giving coach Scott Busam his 300th career victory. Busam’s first 285 wins came at Crystal Lake South where he is the program’s all-time winningest coach.

Busam said Dallas has looked like a new player.

“Everybody in the dugout is rooting for Emma Dallas,” Busam said. “She worked so hard to crack the lineup this year. She was this little freshman last year and struggled in the batter’s box and defense. She decided, ‘Nope, not again.’

“She was in the gym all winter with hitting coaches, weight lifting, doing fielding drills. She probably added 10 mph to her velocity. I’m really proud of Emma.”

Mid 5th: Prairie Ridge 5, Larkin 1. Reese Mosolino with 10 Ks for PR. She’s allowed just one hit and two walks. The one run was unearned. pic.twitter.com/WkjQEUPQt6 — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) March 12, 2024

Dallas’ two-run single in the fourth came with the bases loaded and no outs after a leadoff single by Mary Myers and back-to-back walks from Autumn Ledgerwood and Chloe Lieurance. Dallas’ hit just eluded a diving effort by Royals left fielder Kaitlyn Neubert, who got her glove on the ball but couldn’t bring in the catch.

Prairie Ridge junior Kendra Carroll (3 for 4, two RBIs) and senior Emily Harlow (2 for 3) tacked on RBI hits, and the Wolves’ fifth run of the inning came on a wild pitch.

That was more than enough for Prairie Ridge sophomore pitcher Reese Mosolino, who allowed an unearned run in the first inning but was lights out the rest of the way. Mosolino, who had 138 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings last year, allowed only the unearned run on a hit and three walks. She struck out 10.

Dallas tossed the seventh, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts to finish off the season-opening victory.

“It felt really good because I worked so hard in the offseason,” Dallas said of her big hit. “Obviously last year was not what I wanted, so to do this felt really good. I mostly improved on getting my back hip through and getting more power into my swing.

“I’m really looking forward to this season and hopefully hitting more like today.”

Mosolino was grateful for Dallas’ go-ahead hit. Larkin took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after back-to-back errors by the Wolves.

“She’s an amazing teammate,” Mosolino said. “Emma really produced a great hit when we needed one, so that was really great.”

“I’ve learned a lot from the girls and I’ve learned a lot from my assistant coaches. I’m really blessed to have a family that lets me do this for as long as I have.” — Scott Busam, Prairie Ridge coach

Mosolino is looking to build off a strong freshman year where she was one of the top pitchers in the Fox Valley Conference. After throwing low to mid 60s last year, she is now throwing as fast as 68 mph. She even added a drop ball.

Busam said Mosolino isn’t a typical underclassman.

“One of the nice things about Reese is she’s a year in and she’s another year more confident,” Busam said. “Last year she kind of just threw what we asked her to throw. This year, she’s becoming more of a student of the game and she wants to talk through the whys. If she feels like something is working better than what I’m seeing, we talk it out and make the adjustment.”

Mosolino was happy with her freshman year but feels the Wolves have a lot more potential after finishing 14-14 last season.

“We all put in a lot of hard work and realized that this year we can be better than last year,” Mosolino said. “Last year was a really fun experience, but I realized I had a lot to develop another pitch, so now I have that in my tool bag.”

Scott Busam

Busam received a plaque commemorating 300 career wins and a piece of wood in the shape of home plate with “300″ on it.” All 300 wins have come with assistant Mark Hardie by his side.

“It feels good to get that win. It was looming a little last year,” Busam said. “I’ve learned a lot from the girls and I’ve learned a lot from my assistant coaches. I’m really blessed to have a family that lets me do this for as long as I have.

“It’s the byproduct of being around great kids, great schools and athletic directors who support you and let you make mistakes.”