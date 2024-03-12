Lake in the Hills man charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse: authorities

A Lake in the Hills man is accused of being in the possession of 16 images of children under age of 13 being sexually abused, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Philip A. Chadwick, 49, of the 300 block of Terramere Lane, is charged with 16 counts of possession of visual reproduction on a computer of images of sexual abuse involving children younger than 13, according to the criminal complaint.

A Class 2 felony typically carry a sentence of three to seven or up to 14 years in prison if considered extended term eligible. The charge also could result in probation.

Chadwick was arrested and charged Friday. According to the McHenry County jail log, he was released on Saturday.

Chadwick is due back in court April 2. As of Monday he did not have a lawyer listed in the court documents.