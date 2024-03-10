Man accused of grooming, soliciting Johnsburg child through Snapchat and traveling to meet the minor

A man accused of grooming a 14-year-old Johnsburg child through Snapchat and traveling to meet them was transferred to McHenry County jail Tuesday from Lake County, where he faces similar charges.

Alejandro Vilchis, 23, of the 100 block of East 25th Street in Chicago, is charged with soliciting a child for the purpose of creating images depicting child sexual abuse, a Class 1 felony; traveling to meet a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; grooming; obscenity; and solicitation to meet a child, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Conviction on the most serious charge, the Class 1 felony, carries a prison term of four to 15 years. The charge also can result in probation.

In June 2022, Johnsburg police said, Vilchis used Snapchat to communicate with the child and attempt to engage in sexual conduct. He also “knowingly solicited” the child, who he knew was younger than 18, to send him pictures of their private parts, according to the criminal complaint on file in the McHenry County court. Vilchis also sent the child pictures of his genitals and drove to Johnsburg to meet the child, Johnsburg Police Chief Jason Greenwald said.

Authorities said Vilchis drove to a residence in Johnsburg with the intent to meet the child but that they child apparently was unable to leave the home to meet with Vilchis. According to Greenwald and the criminal complaint, Vilchis also promised to give the child alcohol and vape in exchange for sexual acts.

In Lake County, Vilchis is charged with possession of image depicting child sexual abuse, a Class X felony; child pornography; aggravated criminal sex abuse; indecent solicitation; and traveling to meet a minor, according to a Lake County indictment. Those charges stem from allegations that, in 2022, Vilchis possessed lewd or sexually explicit images of children under 18 and traveled to meet a child in Lake County, according to an indictment. Sentencing on a Class X felony conviction can be up to 30 years in prison.