Letter: Keep 'stable, secure funding source' for Mental Health Board. Vote no.

The McHenry County Board seems more concerned about getting taxpayers to accept a new 0.25% sales tax for mental health funding, rather than any serious concern for how the mental health funds address issues that impact local governments and us taxpayers.

Beware, county promises only to remove Mental Health Board portion of taxes from the county property tax bill, not lower property taxes.

[ Election 2024: McHenry County vows to lower property tax levy if voters OK sales tax hike ]

Given that mental health issues heavily impact all public services, why is the County Board trying to suggest that a 55-year-old system cannot support future funding?

They want us to believe the retail sales tax base, which fluctuates with the economy, is a consistent funding source for an important health and safety issue.

The county is suffering from major cost demands in the state’s attorney’s office because they cannot rely on court fees as a funding source.

Vote NO on the Mental Health Board tax referendum on the primary ballot. Keep a stable, secure funding source to support the valuable services the MHB funds. Keep in mind, your property taxes will likely not go down, but you will be paying more sales tax. The change simply provides a $10 million opportunity for the county to spend money on needs for which they should have been planning.

You’ve already had one new sales tax this year. Beginning January 2024, the county added 3.3 cents sales tax per gallon to gasoline. We don’t need another tax.

Mary T. McCann

Woodstock