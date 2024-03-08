Girls wrestling: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher tries to control McHenry’s Mackensie Hendricks during their 130-pound match this past season at McHenry High School. Both Rohrbacher and Hendricks earned Northwest Herald all-area honors. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

First Team

Huntley's Janiah Slaughter

Janiah Slaughter, Huntley, so.

Slaughter made history for a second straight season after she finished runner-up at 105 pounds in the IHSA individual state tournament. The 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year became the highest placer at state not only in Red Raider history but also in McHenry County history. Slaughter ended the season 29-3 and won a regional title.

Crystal Lake South's Annalee Aarseth

Annalee Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, fr.

Aarseth had quite the impressive freshman season at 110, becoming the first Gator to reach state. She took third in regional and sectional brackets and capped her year with a 34-6 record.

Burlington Central's Victoria Macias

Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, jr.

Macias placed for the third time at state, the most of any wrestler in the area. She took fifth at 115 for the Rockets and finished runner-up in her regional and sectional brackets. Macias ended the season with a 36-6 record.

Huntley's Aubrie Rohrbacher

Aubrie Rohrbacher, Huntley, so.

Rohrbacher broke through in her second trip to state, placing for the first time when she finished third at 130. She regrouped after losing her opening match at state to win out and take third. Rohrbacher won a regional title and finished a strong season at 45-5.

Richmond-Burton's Jasmine McCaskel

Jasmine McCaskel, Richmond-Burton, sr.

McCaskel capped her wrestling career by placing at state for the second straight season. She matched her highest placement when she took fourth at 140 for the Rockets. McCaskel finished runner-up in her regional bracket and third in her sectional, finishing with a 23-5 record.

McHenry's Natalie Corona

Natalie Corona, McHenry, so.

After failing to place during her first trip to state last year, Corona came back this season and took fifth at 140. She became the second wrestler in McHenry history to place, and its highest placer. Corona finished third in her regional and fourth in her sectional to finish with a 24-5 record.

Harvard's Ithandehui Rosas

Ithandehui Rosas, Harvard, so.

Rosas made history by becoming the Hornets’ first-ever state qualifier. She went 1-2 in the state tournament at 145 after finishing runner-up in her regional and third in her sectional brackets. Rosas ended the season 34-11.

Burlington Central's Ryann Miller

Ryann Miller, Burlington Central, fr.

Miller became the Rockets’ second-ever placer, taking fifth at 170. She entered the postseason with one loss and finished third in regional and sectional action, finishing with a 36-5 record.

Second Team

Alexa Herrera, Harvard, so., 105

Diamond Rodriguez, Dundee-Crown, jr., 100

Taylor Casey, Huntley, sr., 110

Soraya Walikonis, Burlington Central, jr., 135

Jessica Olson, Huntley, sr., 140

Grecia Garcia, Huntley, fr., 145

Mackenzie Lessner, Dundee-Crown, jr., 155

Sophia Brown, McHenry, sr., 235

Honorable Mention

Iris Torres, Dundee-Crown, jr., 105

Ruby Vences, Burlington Central, jr., 110

Sophie Sarabia, Woodstock, so., 115

Addison Hodges, McHenry, jr., 120

Jamari Simmons, Hampshire, sr., 120

Bri Duran, McHenry, jr., 125

Mackensie Hendricks, McHenry, so., 130

Jada Hall, Burlington Central, fr., 155

Madalynn Sima, McHenry, so., 155

Denver Gier, Cary-Grove, jr., 170

Cait Jones, Crystal Lake Central, so., 170