District 300 teacher, coach charged with grooming, sexual exploitation of child at St. Charles rec center

A teacher and wrestling coach at Carpentersville Middle School has been charged with grooming, sexual exploitation of a child and burglary, police and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Kevin D. Lee, 24, of South Elgin, was charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the St. Charles Police Department, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

Authorities said in the release that Lee was “present without authority” on Feb. 26 at the Norris Recreation Center, a park district facility in St. Charles, where “he approached a child in a locker room and made an inappropriate comment to the child,” authorities said in the release.

As of Feb. 26, Lee was employed as a teacher and wrestling coach at Carpentersville Middle School. A Representatives of Algonquin-based School District 300 could not be immediately reached for comment. Lee is still listed as a wrestling coach on the District 300 website.

“According to Illinois law, Lee is being detained in the Kane County jail while his case is pending,” the release said. Lee’s next court appearance is scheduled to be March 20 at the Kane County Judicial Center, according to the release.