Boys basketball: Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur is Class 2A All-State honorable-mention pick

Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur celebrates scoring 2,000 points during a nononference boys basketball game against Marengo on Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024, at Marian Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Marian Central forward Christian Bentancur was selected to The Associated Press Class 2A All-State team, which was announced Thursday, as an honorable mention.

Bentancur, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior, led the area in scoring (20.8 points per game) and rebounding (12.4), and finished his career with 2,047 points. Bentancur, who will play tight end at Clemson next year, also was voted to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team in football.

Benton’s Docker Tedeschi received 100 points in the voting from media members across the state to lead the first team.

Byron’s Ryan Tucker (99), Christ the King’s CJ Worsham (88), Beecher’s Adyn McGinley (86) and Phillips’ EJ Horton (85) rounded out the first team.

The second team was comprised of Peoria Manual’s Dietrich Richardson (81), Noble Hansberry’s AJ Brooks (80), Chicago Latin’s Ryan Mbouombouo (59), Seneca’s Paxton Giertz (51) and Rockford Christian’s Christian Cummings (46).

Bentancur received 36 points, the fourth-highest total among the honorable mention players.

The Class 1A first team was Illini Bluffs’ Hank Alvey (130), Winchester West Central’s Zack Evans (82), South Beloit’s Ross Robertson (81), Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau (77) and Pecatonica’s Cooper Hoffman (71).

The 1A second team members were Aurora Christian’s Marshawn Cocroft (66), Hope Academy’s Tyjuan Hunter (64), Sterling Newman’s Lucas Simpson (63), Manley’s Johnathan Calmese (58) and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Martin Ledbetter (49).

The 3A and 4A teams will be released Friday.