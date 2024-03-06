Victims of fatal fire at Union-area home identified

The remains of a home in the 9600 block of Knolltop Road, in unincorporated Union on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, after two adults, a cat and a dog died in an early morning house fire. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Two people who died in a house fire near Union Tuesday morning have been identified, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office reports.

Eric Dettmer, 73, of Union and Mark Dodge, 71, of Campbell, New York, perished in the blaze, Coroner Michael Rein said in a news release. Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday. “The coroner’s office is continuing to work collaboratively with McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Union Fire Department during this investigation,” Rein said in a news release.

Two adults, a cat and a dog died Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in a house fire near Union. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District responded to a call at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Knolltop Road near Union for a residential fire and discovered two people, a cat and a dog dead in the home, Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts communication specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, Union Fire Protection District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.