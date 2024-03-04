McHenry County Coroner identifies man, 19, who drowned in Silver Lake in Oakwood Hills

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein identified a man who died when a kayak tipped over early Sunday morning in Silver Lake in Oakwood Hills.

The coroner’s office identified Thane Kilbourn, 19, of Glendale, Wisconsin, as the person who died, according to a news release from the coroner. Glendale is a Milwaukee suburb.

Kilbourn was kayaking on Silver Lake when he reportedly fell into the lake, according to the release. He was found by Cary Fire Protection District divers, according to the release. First-responders had been called to the scene at about 1 a.m. Sunday and found that another kayaker, a 20-year-old Schaumburg man, had also gone into the but was able to swim to shore before their arrival.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the coroner’s office is working with the Oakwood Hills Police Department, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Cary Fire Protection District in the investigation, according to the release.