Fire reported Sunday in garage in unincorporated McHenry

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in a garage near McHenry.

Firefighters arrived about 4:15 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of North Hillside Lane in unincorporated McHenry to find “a large volume of fire” outside a garage attached to the home, according to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Upon arrival, crews began putting out the blaze and searched the home. The home was found to be unoccupied, and the fire was brought under control within eight minutes, according to the release.

No civilians were injured, according to the release. It is not known if any firefighters were hurt.

The fire is under investigation and a damage estimate was not available, according to the release.