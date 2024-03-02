Alden-Hebron announced 'All-Star Extravaganza' will be Sunday, April 14

Many of the area’s top senior girls and boys basketball players will be invited to the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday, April 14 at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium.
This will be the 20th year A-H hosted the event. The girls game will be at 2 p.m. with the boys game at 5 p.m. There are 3-point contests for both games with a King/Queen of the Hill competition between the two winners.
There also will be a dunk contest for the boys players.
A-H athletic director John Lalor said that player and coach invitations will soon be emailed to prospective participants.