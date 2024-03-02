Alden-Hebron announced 'All-Star Extravaganza' will be Sunday, April 14

Richmond-Burton’s Jeff Jankowski wins the dunk contest at the 2019 McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza held at the Alden-Hebron's Tigard Gymnasium. This year's event will be on Sunday, April 14. (Ken Koontz)

Many of the area’s top senior girls and boys basketball players will be invited to the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday, April 14 at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium.

This will be the 20th year A-H hosted the event. The girls game will be at 2 p.m. with the boys game at 5 p.m. There are 3-point contests for both games with a King/Queen of the Hill competition between the two winners.

There also will be a dunk contest for the boys players.

A-H athletic director John Lalor said that player and coach invitations will soon be emailed to prospective participants.