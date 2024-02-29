Girls basketball: Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon, Juliette Huff earn All-Chicagoland Christian Conf. honors

Here is the All-Chicagoland Christian Conference girls basketball team for the 2023-24 season, as selected by coaches.
Bishop McNamara (6-0): Trinity Davis, jr. (MVP); Angel Dickerson, sr.-*; Leigha Brown, jr.; Trinitee Thompson, fr.
Marian Central (5-1): Madison Kenyon, sr.-*; Juliette Huff, jr.
St. Edward (4-2): Savannah Lynch, fr.-*; Jordin Sauls, so.
Wheaton Academy (3-3): Abbey Schroeder, jr.,-*; Katelyn Kulesza, jr.
Chicago Hope Academy (2-4): Amoria Allen, so.; London Davis, fr.
Timothy Christian (1-5): Samantha Drye, jr.
Chicago Christian (0-6): Courtney Stoub, sr.
*-MVP nominee