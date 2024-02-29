February 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Girls basketball: Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon, Juliette Huff earn All-Chicagoland Christian Conf. honors

Kenyon, a senior forward, and Huff, a junior guard, earn All-CCC honors in 1st year of conference

By Alex Kantecki
Marian Central’s Juliette Huff works under the basket against Byron in the Class 2A Rockford Christian Regional final. Huff and teammate Madison Kenyon were named to the All-Chicagoland Christian Conference girls basketball team. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here is the All-Chicagoland Christian Conference girls basketball team for the 2023-24 season, as selected by coaches.

Bishop McNamara (6-0): Trinity Davis, jr. (MVP); Angel Dickerson, sr.-*; Leigha Brown, jr.; Trinitee Thompson, fr.

Marian Central (5-1): Madison Kenyon, sr.-*; Juliette Huff, jr.

St. Edward (4-2): Savannah Lynch, fr.-*; Jordin Sauls, so.

Wheaton Academy (3-3): Abbey Schroeder, jr.,-*; Katelyn Kulesza, jr.

Chicago Hope Academy (2-4): Amoria Allen, so.; London Davis, fr.

Timothy Christian (1-5): Samantha Drye, jr.

Chicago Christian (0-6): Courtney Stoub, sr.

*-MVP nominee